Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Reform’s Laila Cunningham copies Trump’s bizarre Greenland image

Trump blasted as 'international gangster' amid Greenland dispute
  • Reform UK's London mayoral candidate, Laila Cunningham, has faced criticism for recreating an AI-generated image featuring the US president and a penguin in Greenland.
  • The original image, posted by the White House, depicted the US president walking with a penguin holding a US flag, which had previously raised concerns about his ambitions in the Nato territory.
  • Ms Cunningham's version replaced the US president with her own silhouette, incorporating a Union Jack flag and Tower Bridge, and was captioned: 'Choose a new path for London. Before it’s too late.'
  • Her post garnered significant backlash, with critics labelling it 'tone-deaf' and questioning its message, particularly in light of recent controversies involving the US president's remarks on Nato and UK veterans.
  • Ms Cunningham, a mother-of-seven and former Conservative Westminster City councillor, was recently announced as Reform UK's candidate for the 2028 London mayoral election.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in