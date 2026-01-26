Reform’s Laila Cunningham copies Trump’s bizarre Greenland image
- Reform UK's London mayoral candidate, Laila Cunningham, has faced criticism for recreating an AI-generated image featuring the US president and a penguin in Greenland.
- The original image, posted by the White House, depicted the US president walking with a penguin holding a US flag, which had previously raised concerns about his ambitions in the Nato territory.
- Ms Cunningham's version replaced the US president with her own silhouette, incorporating a Union Jack flag and Tower Bridge, and was captioned: 'Choose a new path for London. Before it’s too late.'
- Her post garnered significant backlash, with critics labelling it 'tone-deaf' and questioning its message, particularly in light of recent controversies involving the US president's remarks on Nato and UK veterans.
- Ms Cunningham, a mother-of-seven and former Conservative Westminster City councillor, was recently announced as Reform UK's candidate for the 2028 London mayoral election.