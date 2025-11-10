Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Warning issued to Reform-led council after suspensions cause ‘disarray’

Top Farage aide suggests Tories to merge with Reform UK
  • Reform UK's leadership of Kent County Council (KCC) has faced strong criticism from the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) following a series of councillor suspensions.
  • The suspensions have significantly reduced Reform UK's majority, with the party now holding 48 of the 81 seats, down from 57.
  • Key members of the Kent and Medway Fire Authority, including its chair and vice-chair, have been suspended or removed, leading the FBU to warn of "disarray" and a "threat to public safety".
  • FBU General Secretary Steve Wright called for the KCC administration to "get a grip" of the situation, while executive council member Joe Weir labelled KCC leader Linden Kemkaran "captain chaos" for the perceived lack of care.
  • Ms Kemkaran defended the suspensions by comparing them to army training, stating some councillors were not "up to the challenge" or "unwilling to accept discipline", a stance criticised by opposition groups.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in