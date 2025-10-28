Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Reform expels three more councillors for ‘dishonest and deceptive behaviour’

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (Getty)
  • Reform UK has expelled three more councillors that it had previously suspended, Oliver Bradshaw, Brian Black and Paul Thomas, along with Bill Barrett, from the party on Kent County Council (KCC).
  • The expulsions follow investigations into "dishonest and deceptive behaviour" and a "lack of integrity" by the councillors.
  • This comes after a leaked video showed KCC leader Linden Kemkaran shouting and swearing at members, leading to initial suspensions.
  • Reform UK gained control of KCC in May, winning 57 of 81 seats and ending a 30-year Conservative majority.
  • Due to ongoing suspensions and removals, the number of Reform councillors at KCC has now fallen to fewer than 50.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in