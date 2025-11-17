Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reform council red-faced after repainting road markings outside former school

Starmer labels Farage ‘utterly spineless’ for failing to condemn Reform councillor who called children in care 'evil'
  • Kent County Council (KCC) has apologised for mistakenly repainting "School Keep Clear" road markings outside the former Halfway Houses Primary School in Sheerness.
  • The primary school closed in October 2016, nearly nine years ago, and the disused site was recently sold to Government agency Homes England.
  • The error, which cost £350, has drawn criticism and confusion from local residents and opposition councillors, who labelled the paint job "a farce".
  • Independent councillor Mike Whiting urged KCC departments to improve communication, questioning the waste of public money on irrelevant signs.
  • This incident follows recent controversies for KCC, Reform UK's flagship council, including internal party disputes and the expulsion of several councillors.
