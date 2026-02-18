Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jenrick to outline Reform plans for OBR and net zero

  • Robert Jenrick, Reform UK's new Treasury spokesperson, is set to declare that net zero efforts have become a "distraction" for the Bank of England.
  • He will also claim that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has overestimated the economic benefits of low-skilled migration.
  • Mr Jenrick plans to reform the OBR rather than abolish it, aiming to introduce greater diversity of opinion and fiscal discipline.
  • Reform UK intends to focus the Bank of England solely on keeping inflation low, stripping it of "distractions" like its net zero mandate.
  • Treasury minister Dan Tomlinson has criticised Mr Jenrick, citing his "appalling record in government" and Reform UK's "unfunded spending commitments".
