Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lawyers respond to Reform’s plans to scrap indefinite leave to remain

Farage admits Sarah Pochin comments were 'wrong' and 'ugly'
  • Nigel Farage's Reform party plans to retrospectively scrap indefinite leave to remain (ILR) for non-EU migrants, potentially forcing tens of thousands to re-apply under stricter rules.
  • Immigration lawyers have warned that this policy would likely be blocked by the courts, citing the principle of “legitimate expectation” and the undermining of the rule of law.
  • Legal experts argue that changing laws retrospectively for those already settled in the UK would be successfully challenged, regardless of the UK's membership in the European Convention on Human Rights.
  • Critics, including a former Tory solicitor general and Labour figures, condemned the plan as running “counter to British values” “extreme and divisive” and damaging to Britain's reputation for fairness.
  • Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer labelled the policy “racist” and “immoral”, contrasting it with measures against illegal migration, while Reform UK defended it as prioritising British citizens.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in