Farage unveils Reform’s frontbench as former Tories handed promotions
- Nigel Farage unveiled Reform UK's first frontbench, declaring the party the "voice of opposition" to Labour.
- Conservative defectors Robert Jenrick and Suella Braverman were appointed to prominent spokesperson roles.
- Robert Jenrick, as economic spokesman, pledged to fix Britain's economy and cut welfare, while Richard Tice, for business, trade, and energy, proposed abandoning net-zero targets and boosting oil and gas.
- Zia Yusuf was named home affairs spokesman, focusing on reducing migration, and Suella Braverman became education and equalities spokeswoman, advocating for vocational training over university and scrapping the equalities department.
- Farage issued a warning against public dissent within his team, while rival parties criticised the appointments, with the Conservatives calling it a "tribute act" and the Liberal Democrats a "Reform-Tory 'Fifty Shades of Blue' love-in".
