Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Farage unveils Reform’s frontbench as former Tories handed promotions

Farage pressed on why Reform chose non-MPs for top positions
  • Nigel Farage unveiled Reform UK's first frontbench, declaring the party the "voice of opposition" to Labour.
  • Conservative defectors Robert Jenrick and Suella Braverman were appointed to prominent spokesperson roles.
  • Robert Jenrick, as economic spokesman, pledged to fix Britain's economy and cut welfare, while Richard Tice, for business, trade, and energy, proposed abandoning net-zero targets and boosting oil and gas.
  • Zia Yusuf was named home affairs spokesman, focusing on reducing migration, and Suella Braverman became education and equalities spokeswoman, advocating for vocational training over university and scrapping the equalities department.
  • Farage issued a warning against public dissent within his team, while rival parties criticised the appointments, with the Conservatives calling it a "tribute act" and the Liberal Democrats a "Reform-Tory 'Fifty Shades of Blue' love-in".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in