Reform issue statement after ‘concerned neighbour’ letter sparks police complaint

BBC Question Time audience praises guest's sharp rebuke of Reform's Zia Yusuf
  • A Reform UK leaflet distributed for a by-election in Gorton and Denton has been referred to the Electoral Commission and police for potentially breaching election law.
  • The leaflet, purportedly from a 'concerned neighbour', lacks a legally required imprint identifying the party responsible for its distribution.
  • Greater Manchester Police confirmed they are investigating a complaint, with the Electoral Commission stating that failing to include an imprint in election material is an offence.
  • Reform UK stated their original artwork supplied to the printer included the correct imprint, and Hardings Print Solutions Limited, the printer, has taken responsibility for the omission.
  • Labour's campaign political lead, Andrew Western MP, criticised Reform, asserting that campaigns are responsible for their materials regardless of printer errors.
