BBC Question Time audience applauds guest for takedown of Reform’s Zia Yusuf

BBC Question Time audience praises guest's sharp rebuke of Reform's Zia Yusuf
  • A BBC Question Time audience member criticised Reform UK's policies, particularly those concerning immigration and diversity.
  • The young guest challenged Reform UK representative Zia Yusuf, stating the party's policies did not make her proud of Britain.
  • She highlighted that the first four policies listed by Reform UK focused on immigration and changing diversity, which she believes makes Britain great.
  • Her critique was met with applause from other audience members during the programme.
  • Zia Yusuf responded by asserting that immigration is considered the top issue by the British public.
