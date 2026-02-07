BBC Question Time audience applauds guest for takedown of Reform’s Zia Yusuf
- A BBC Question Time audience member criticised Reform UK's policies, particularly those concerning immigration and diversity.
- The young guest challenged Reform UK representative Zia Yusuf, stating the party's policies did not make her proud of Britain.
- She highlighted that the first four policies listed by Reform UK focused on immigration and changing diversity, which she believes makes Britain great.
- Her critique was met with applause from other audience members during the programme.
- Zia Yusuf responded by asserting that immigration is considered the top issue by the British public.
