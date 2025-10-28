Reform and Greens surge in polls as Labour plunges to new low
- Labour has recorded its lowest ever rating in a YouGov poll, with only 17 per cent of voters backing the party.
- The poll, commissioned by The Times, shows Reform UK leading with 27 per cent, while the Conservatives also stand at 17 per cent.
- The Green Party has seen its support surge to 16 per cent, its highest level, particularly among younger voters aged 18-24.
- This decline follows Labour's third-place finish in the recent Caerphilly by-election, marking their first loss in the area in over a century.
- Pollsters and internal party groups warn that Labour faces significant challenges in upcoming local and national elections, with some finding it "hard to see how Labour will turn things around".