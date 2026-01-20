Why Rachel Reeves thinks Trump’s tariffs are an opportunity for the UK
- Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Business Secretary Peter Kyle are attending the World Economic Forum in Davos to promote the UK as a stable investment destination amidst global uncertainty.
- Ms Reeves will highlight Britain's stability and growth opportunities, urging businesses and investors to 'choose Britain' in a volatile world.
- The UK's message comes as Donald Trump threatens new tariffs, including a 10-25% levy on imports from several European countries, linked to demands over the US acquiring Greenland.
- Business Secretary Peter Kyle acknowledged that while Trump's tariffs are a 'lose-lose' policy, the 'normalisation' of disruption could present opportunities for British exporters.
- The Greenland crisis is testing the UK-US relationship, with UK ministers having 'frank conversations' with their US counterparts, while warnings suggest Trump's tariffs could impact Britain's GDP.