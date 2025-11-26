Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rachel Reeves aims hypnotherapy jibe at Green Party leader Zack Polanski

  • Rachel Reeves criticised Green Party leader Zack Polanski during her Budget announcement in the Commons on Wednesday, 26 November.
  • Reeves referred to Polanski as a 'hypnotherapist' and mocked his belief in achieving 'remarkable things using the power of his mind'.
  • She asserted that Polanski's approach would only lead to an increase in the deficit and inflation, a comment that drew jeers from the chamber.
  • The Chancellor's jab referenced Polanski's past claims about his abilities.
  • Polanski had previously apologised in September for claiming he could use his mind to increase women's breast size.
