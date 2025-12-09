Reddit rolls out changes for under-18s globally
- Reddit is implementing new global safety features for users under 18, including stricter chat settings, no sensitive ads, and restricted access to mature content.
- All Reddit users under 18, regardless of where they live, will encounter the new version of the social media platform.
- These changes are being introduced as Australia's new law, effective December 10, bans social media access for children under 16.
- Australian users will now be required to provide their birthdate and undergo an age prediction process, with accounts for those aged 13-15 being suspended.
- The Australian ban, prompted by concerns over young people's social media access, applies to 10 major platforms and carries significant fines for non-compliance.