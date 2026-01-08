Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emergency alert to be sent to half a million phones amid Storm Goretti – list of areas affected

Storm Goretti: 30cm of snow and 90mph winds set to hit UK as amber weather warnings issued
  • Emergency alerts have been issued to residents in areas most at risk from Storm Goretti.
  • The Met Office has issued a red warning for the Isles of Scilly and Cornwall, effective from 4pm to 11pm on Thursday 8 January.
  • The Cabinet Office dispatched the first alert around 3pm to the Isles of Scilly, with a second planned for 5pm for Cornwall.
  • Compatible mobile phones will emit a loud, siren-like sound and vibrate for approximately 10 seconds, even if set to silent.
  • This marks the fifth occasion that the Emergency Alert system has been utilised in this way.

