Emergency alert to be sent to half a million phones amid Storm Goretti – list of areas affected
- Emergency alerts have been issued to residents in areas most at risk from Storm Goretti.
- The Met Office has issued a red warning for the Isles of Scilly and Cornwall, effective from 4pm to 11pm on Thursday 8 January.
- The Cabinet Office dispatched the first alert around 3pm to the Isles of Scilly, with a second planned for 5pm for Cornwall.
- Compatible mobile phones will emit a loud, siren-like sound and vibrate for approximately 10 seconds, even if set to silent.
- This marks the fifth occasion that the Emergency Alert system has been utilised in this way.