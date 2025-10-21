New Red Sea airstrip boosts surveillance amid Yemen shipping attacks
- Satellite imagery has revealed the construction of a new 2,000-metre airstrip on Zuqar Island in the Red Sea, off Yemen's coast.
- The development is believed to be by forces aligned against Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, adding to a growing network of offshore military bases in the strategically vital region.
- The airstrip is expected to provide extensive aerial surveillance capabilities across the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical global shipping route.
- Although no party has claimed responsibility, evidence, including ship-tracking data and similar past projects, strongly suggests the United Arab Emirates is behind the construction.
- Analysts indicate the facility will primarily serve to counter Houthi smuggling activities, particularly weapons, and enhance surveillance off the Hodeida coast amidst ongoing Houthi attacks on shipping.