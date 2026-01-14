Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Detail in new food pyramid goes against ‘decades of evidence’

Trump admin declares war... on added sugar with new dietary guidelines
  • The Trump administration's new national dietary guidance places meat and dairy at the top of an inverted food pyramid, prioritising whole foods, protein, and healthy fats.
  • Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., announced the guidelines, saying they would ”end the war on saturated fats”, despite the panel having ties to the beef and dairy industry.
  • Nutrition experts, including Christopher Gardner from Stanford University, have criticised the new pyramid, arguing that prioritising red meat and saturated fats contradicts “decades and decades of evidence and research” on heart health.
  • Studies from Harvard and MD Anderson Cancer Center link regular red meat consumption to higher risks of heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and premature death, particularly due to saturated fats and harmful chemicals formed during high-temperature cooking.
  • While red meat offers essential nutrients like iron, zinc, and vitamin B12, health professionals advise limiting intake to no more than two to three servings per week, with the American Heart Association advocating for plant-based proteins.
