Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Restaurant chain at risk of closing more stores due to ‘damaged brand’

New Red Lobster CEO unveils plan to revive the restaurant chain
  • Red Lobster CEO Damola Adamolekun is reviewing restaurant leases and closing underperforming sites as the seafood chain continues its recovery from bankruptcy.
  • The company emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2024 after being acquired and receiving approximately $70 million (£55 million) in new investments.
  • Since becoming CEO in September 2024, Adamolekun has overseen menu overhauls, the introduction of a happy hour, and a refreshed marketing strategy to revitalize the brand.
  • A significant financial challenge stems from 2014 sale-leaseback agreements, which burdened Red Lobster with expensive leases for many underperforming locations.
  • Despite these challenges, the chain has reported a 10% increase in sales and an 18% rise in customer visits in July, partly driven by viral seafood boils.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in