Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why UK government finances are suddenly better than expected

Related: Rachel Reeves defends student loan system amid backlash over rising debts
  • Britain recorded its largest ever public sector net borrowing surplus in January, reaching £30.4 billion, the highest since monthly records began in 1993.
  • This surplus was £6.3 billion greater than the Office for Budget Responsibility's forecast and £15.9 billion higher than the same month last year.
  • The significant increase was primarily driven by a surge in self-assessed tax payments and a substantial fall in debt interest costs, which reached their lowest level in almost six years.
  • The government achieved a record tax take of £109.7 billion for January, boosted by higher capital gains tax receipts and self-assessment income tax.
  • These figures provide a boost for the Chancellor ahead of the spring statement, with the Chief Secretary to the Treasury highlighting strengthened state finances, while the Shadow Chancellor criticised high borrowing for the financial year.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in