Man living in hotel due to ‘astronomical’ rent in city centre

Man who lives in hotels as 'cheaper than rent' vents about Budget change
  • A radio caller named Matthew revealed he lives permanently in a Berkshire hotel, stating it is cheaper than paying high rent.
  • Speaking on LBC to host Tom Swarbrick on Tuesday, Matthew explained he moved into a budget hotel in Reading.
  • He highlighted that this living arrangement saves him from paying council tax, utility bills, or contracts.
  • Matthew, who is partially disabled, chose the hotel due to its convenient location near the city centre.
  • Tom Swarbrick reacted by calling Matthew's solution 'genius' and compared him to the fictional character Alan Partridge.
