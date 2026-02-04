Rapper asks for prayers after son is reported missing in Georgia
- Rapper Lil Jon's 27-year-old son, Nathan Smith, who performs as DJ Young Slade, has been reported missing in Georgia.
- Smith was last seen on Tuesday at 6 a.m. local time in Milton, a suburb north of Atlanta, after reportedly running out of his house without a phone.
- The Milton Police Department stated that Smith 'may be disoriented and in need of assistance', prompting concerns from his family and friends.
- As of Wednesday, police confirmed that Smith remains missing, with no new updates on his whereabouts.
- Lil Jon and Smith's manager have appealed for privacy and prayers for his safe return, asking anyone with information to contact the police.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks