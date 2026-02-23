Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man accused of raping woman leaves country after accidental prison release

A suspected rapist has been accidentally set free from prison
A suspected rapist has been accidentally set free from prison (PA Archive)
  • A man accused of multiple rape and sexual assault charges was accidentally released from a UK prison due to a court error.
  • The error occurred after a pre-trial hearing when HM Courts and Tribunals Service mistakenly issued a notice of bail, confusing his case with another where he had been granted bail.
  • The defendant subsequently left the country for a European nation shortly after his release.
  • A London judge, Martin Edmunds KC, has called for government intervention to facilitate the man's return to the UK to stand trial.
  • The defendant's barrister stated he is currently unable to return due to passport and visa issues, with a further court hearing scheduled to address his potential return.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in