Rapist filmed on CCTV inside nightclub before spiking women’s drinks

Rapist caught on CCTV looking around nightclub before spiking women’s drinks
  • Kenan Baki, 46, has been jailed for nine years after spiking women's drinks and then raping one and sexually assaulting another at a nightclub in Kirkcaldy, Fife.
  • The incidents took place on 2 September 2023 at Society nightclub, with Baki's actions captured on CCTV footage.
  • On Tuesday, 28 October, Baki received an 11-year extended sentence, which includes the nine-year custodial term.
  • He has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.
  • An indefinite non-harassment order was also granted.
