Atlanta pastor named Democratic frontrunner for presidential bid in 2028
- A CNN panel discussed potential Democratic frontrunners for the 2028 presidential election, with Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia named as a new possible candidate.
- Warnock was elected Georgia’s first Black senator in 2021 and has been a pastor at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church for about two decades.
- He was highlighted for his political talent and a recent speech on spirituality and affordability at the Center for American Progress.
- Bloomberg opinion columnist Nia Malika Henderson described Warnock as “an incredibly talented politician.”
- Prediction market company Kalshi indicated that California Governor Gavin Newsom's odds for the nomination rose to 36 per cent, well ahead of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (9 per cent) and Kamala Harris (7 per cent).