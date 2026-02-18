Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Gaza is marking Ramadan

Palestinians in Gaza begin Ramadan under fragile ceasefire and dire shortages
  • Ramadan has commenced in Gaza, with Palestinians observing the holy month amidst widespread destruction of their communities and places of worship.
  • Many residents are resorting to makeshift prayer spaces, often using tarpaulins and wood, or the ruins of mosques, to observe Ramadan.
  • The Al Hassaina mosque in Gaza City, once a significant gathering place, has been reduced to rubble, with displaced families now living and cooking in its former courtyard.
  • The Hamas-run Gaza government media office reports that 835 mosques have been completely destroyed and 180 partially damaged, alongside 40 of Gaza's 60 cemeteries.
  • Despite the devastation and severe shortages, 430 makeshift prayer areas have been rebuilt using salvaged materials such as plastic sheeting from greenhouses and tents.
