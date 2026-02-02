Brits warned to brace for more flooding and travel chaos
- The Met Office has issued a yellow rain alert for Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, and Somerset from Monday afternoon into Tuesday, warning of further flooding in south-west England following Storm Chandra.
- Between 10-20mm of rain is expected widely, with up to 50-60mm possible over saturated hilly areas like Dartmoor, which could worsen existing flood impacts.
- The additional rainfall poses risks of road disruption, public transport issues, and communities being cut off by floodwater, with a potential 'danger to life'.
- A yellow ice alert is also in place for south-west England, parts of Hampshire, Wales, and Northern Ireland from Sunday night to Monday morning, advising caution due to icy patches.
- Currently, 57 flood warnings and 119 flood alerts are active across England, with a major incident remaining in Somerset where ultra high-volume pumps are still being used to remove floodwater.
