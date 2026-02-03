Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Railway bridge collapse kills five people in China

  • Five workers died after a railway bridge under construction collapsed in Yancheng, Jiangsu, eastern China, on Monday.
  • The incident occurred at 5.46pm when a 95-metre section of the Yuegang Bridge, part of the Lianyungang–Shanghai railway line, gave way.
  • Two workers were initially pulled from the wreckage but later succumbed to their injuries, while three others were found dead after an overnight search.
  • Rescue operations have concluded, and authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse.
  • This incident follows a series of fatal accidents on large-scale infrastructure projects in China, including a railway construction site collapse in December 2024 and a test train collision in November last year.
