Israeli military ‘kill Hamas commander Raed Saed’
- The Israeli military reportedly killed senior Hamas commander Raed Saed, an alleged architect of the 7 October 2023 attacks, in Gaza City.
- Saed was reportedly killed in a strike on a car on Saturday, which also resulted in four deaths and at least 25 injuries.
- The Israeli military confirmed targeting a senior Hamas commander in Gaza City, but Hamas and medics did not immediately confirm Saed's death.
- An Israeli defence official identified Saed as the head of Hamas' weapons manufacturing force, while Hamas sources described him as the second-in-command of their armed wing.
- If confirmed, Saed's death would represent the highest-profile assassination of a senior Hamas figure since the ceasefire deal began in October.