Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Israeli military ‘kill Hamas commander Raed Saed’

Israel Jittery North
Israel Jittery North (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • The Israeli military reportedly killed senior Hamas commander Raed Saed, an alleged architect of the 7 October 2023 attacks, in Gaza City.
  • Saed was reportedly killed in a strike on a car on Saturday, which also resulted in four deaths and at least 25 injuries.
  • The Israeli military confirmed targeting a senior Hamas commander in Gaza City, but Hamas and medics did not immediately confirm Saed's death.
  • An Israeli defence official identified Saed as the head of Hamas' weapons manufacturing force, while Hamas sources described him as the second-in-command of their armed wing.
  • If confirmed, Saed's death would represent the highest-profile assassination of a senior Hamas figure since the ceasefire deal began in October.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in