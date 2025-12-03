Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Badenoch accuses Reeves of forcing OBR head’s resignation

David Maddox Political Editor
Kemi Badenoch says Rachel Reeves belongs in 'La La Land' over Budget
  • Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has accused Chancellor Rachel Reeves of forcing Richard Hughes, the former chair of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), to resign.
  • Ms Badenoch claimed Mr Hughes was forced out for revealing that Ms Reeves had potentially misled the public about a spending black hole, despite the OBR informing her of a £4bn surplus.
  • Mr Hughes officially resigned over a leak of Budget details 40 minutes before its delivery, attributed to a long-standing systematic problem.
  • The accusation was made during Prime Minister's Questions, where Sir Keir Starmer defended his government's economic record and praised Mr Hughes.
  • Ms Reeves left PMQs before an urgent question on Mr Hughes' resignation, leaving her deputy to respond, as pressure mounts on her position.
In full

