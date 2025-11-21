Why Rachel Reeves is ‘sick of the mansplaining’
- Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, stated she is "sick of people mansplaining how to be chancellor" to her, ahead of her upcoming Budget.
- She admitted the government has made "a couple of unforced errors" but insisted they are "fighting to win".
- Reeves is working to fill a £20bn black hole in public finances, with widespread speculation about impending tax rises.
- She addressed an incident where she was seen crying during PMQs, attributing it to a personal issue and expressing regret for attending.
- Official figures revealed higher-than-expected government borrowing of £17.4bn last month, exceeding economists' forecasts.