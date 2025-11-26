Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kemi Badenoch launches fresh attack on Rachel Reeves

Badenoch calls for Reeves to resign: 'This is a budget for benefit street'
  • Kemi Badenoch launched a personal attack on Rachel Reeves during her Budget response, accusing the Labour shadow chancellor of 'whining' about misogyny claims.
  • Ms Badenoch stated that people are complaining about Ms Reeves's “utter incompetence” rather than her gender.
  • The Conservative leader criticised Ms Reeves for “wallowing in self-pity” and suggested that 'real equality means being held to the same standards as everyone else'.
  • Ms Reeves had previously spoken out against “misogynistic” criticism and 'mansplaining' she faced in the run-up to the Budget, as the UK's first female chancellor.
  • Ms Reeves has faced intense scrutiny, including being given nicknames and criticism for crying during PMQs, which she attributed to a personal issue.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in