Rachel Reeves heckled by member of public as she announces inflation drop

Video: Chancellor heckled by pro-Palestine supporter whilst on visit to Sainsbury's
  • Rachel Reeves was heckled during a visit to a Sainsbury's Superstore in Sydenham, south-east London.
  • The incident occurred on Wednesday, 18 February, while she was speaking to a cashier.
  • An individual called her a 'genocide supporter', which appears to reference the Israel-Gaza conflict.
  • Reeves was on a tour of the supermarket at the time of the heckling.
  • She also stated her expectation for inflation to fall further to the Bank of England's 2% target in the coming months, after it recently dropped to 3%.
