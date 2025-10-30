Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rachel Reeves considers income tax hike

Expert warns Rachel Reeves to raise major taxes and reform others as he warns of 'desperate' situation
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly considering increasing income tax by 2p while simultaneously cutting National Insurance by 2p in the upcoming Budget.
  • The Treasury is exploring these potential tax changes as Ms Reeves aims to balance the books and adhere to her fiscal rules.
  • There is pressure on the Chancellor to potentially break manifesto pledges, with discussions in Whitehall including changes to the 45p top rate of income tax.
  • Sir Keir Starmer recently declined to reaffirm Labour's manifesto commitment not to raise VAT, income tax, or National Insurance, stating that Budget plans would not be revealed in advance.
  • The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned that Ms Reeves may need to find £22bn through tax rises or spending cuts to meet debt targets, due to factors like higher borrowing costs and inflation.
