What is a ‘selective’ rental licence and who needs one?
- Rachel Reeves admitted to an "inadvertent mistake" by not obtaining a required "selective" rental licence for her south London home.
- She has apologised for the error and confirmed she has now applied for the necessary licence.
- Selective licensing schemes allow local authorities in England and Wales to require landlords to obtain a licence for privately rented properties in designated areas. Each local authority will have different rules in place.
- These schemes aim to protect tenants from poorly-maintained properties or address anti-social behaviour, with landlords responsible for applying for the licence.
- Failure to hold the correct licence can result in unlimited fines, financial penalties of up to £30,000, or rent repayment orders for landlords.