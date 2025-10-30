Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What is a ‘selective’ rental licence and who needs one?

Kemi Badenoch criticises Rachel Reeves over rent license row
  • Rachel Reeves admitted to an "inadvertent mistake" by not obtaining a required "selective" rental licence for her south London home.
  • She has apologised for the error and confirmed she has now applied for the necessary licence.
  • Selective licensing schemes allow local authorities in England and Wales to require landlords to obtain a licence for privately rented properties in designated areas. Each local authority will have different rules in place.
  • These schemes aim to protect tenants from poorly-maintained properties or address anti-social behaviour, with landlords responsible for applying for the licence.
  • Failure to hold the correct licence can result in unlimited fines, financial penalties of up to £30,000, or rent repayment orders for landlords.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in