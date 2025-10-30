Rachel Reeves admits ‘inadvertent error’ over house rental
- Chancellor Rachel Reeves admitted to an "inadvertent error" by failing to obtain a selective rental licence for her family home in Dulwich, south London, after moving into Downing Street.
- The Daily Mail initially reported that Ms Reeves did not secure the necessary licence for her property, which is located in an area requiring such permits from Southwark Council.
- Ms Reeves apologised for the oversight, stating she was unaware of the requirement and relied on her letting agent's advice, and has since applied for the licence.
- While Policing Minister Sarah Jones defended Ms Reeves, stating she rectified the situation promptly, Conservative figures, including shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride, have called for a "proper investigation" into the matter.
- Sir Keir Starmer accepted Ms Reeves's apology as "sufficient resolution", but the incident has led to calls from Tory leader Kemi Badenoch for an audit of the entire cabinet.