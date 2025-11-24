Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why Rachel Reeves is facing a ‘growth emergency’ just two days before the Budget

Reeves recognises cost of living still 'big burden' as inflation dips
  • A senior cabinet minister has admitted Britain is facing a 'growth emergency' ahead of the Chancellor's Budget.
  • The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is expected to issue its most pessimistic economic growth forecasts in 15 years, downgrading prospects until 2029.
  • Experts and business leaders warn that proposed Budget measures, such as a mansion tax and bank levy, could further hinder economic growth.
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly planning a new mansion tax on properties valued over £2m and other tax increases to address a financial shortfall.
  • The OBR's downgrade is attributed to a decline in expected productivity and previous incorrect estimates, with some criticism also directed at the Chancellor's proposed hike in employer national insurance contributions.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in