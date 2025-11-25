Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reeves expected to cut cash ISA limit in upcoming Budget

Reeves recognises cost of living still 'big burden' as inflation dips
  • Rachel Reeves is expected to announce a reduction in the annual cash ISA limit from £20,000 to £12,000 in her Budget on Wednesday.
  • This change is intended to encourage households to invest their savings into the UK stock market and help address a £22bn fiscal black hole.
  • Initial proposals considered a £10,000 cap, but this was reportedly raised to £12,000 after internal debate.
  • The move follows a period where British households have accumulated £360 billion in cash ISAs, with investments in these accounts more than doubling recently, while stocks and shares ISAs decreased.
  • Opposition leaders, including Tory shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride, have criticised the plan, calling it a “tax raid on savers” that would harm those building financial security.
