Rachel Reeves laments ‘severe’ Brexit impact ahead of Autumn Budget

Expert warns Rachel Reeves to raise major taxes and reform others as he warns of 'desperate' situation
  • Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, has indicated she is considering tax rises and spending cuts to address a significant financial deficit in her upcoming Budget.
  • She attributed the UK's economic challenges primarily to the "severe and long lasting" impact of Brexit, alongside austerity and the effects of Liz Truss's mini-budget.
  • The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast that UK inflation will be the highest in the G7 in 2025 and 2026, despite an improved growth outlook for the current year.
  • Other senior Labour figures, including Sir Keir Starmer and Wes Streeting, have also publicly acknowledged Brexit's detrimental effect on the economy.
  • Reeves is exploring new trade deals with countries like the US, India, and the EU, and a youth mobility scheme with the EU, to counteract the economic damage.
