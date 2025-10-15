Rachel Reeves laments ‘severe’ Brexit impact ahead of Autumn Budget
- Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, has indicated she is considering tax rises and spending cuts to address a significant financial deficit in her upcoming Budget.
- She attributed the UK's economic challenges primarily to the "severe and long lasting" impact of Brexit, alongside austerity and the effects of Liz Truss's mini-budget.
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast that UK inflation will be the highest in the G7 in 2025 and 2026, despite an improved growth outlook for the current year.
- Other senior Labour figures, including Sir Keir Starmer and Wes Streeting, have also publicly acknowledged Brexit's detrimental effect on the economy.
- Reeves is exploring new trade deals with countries like the US, India, and the EU, and a youth mobility scheme with the EU, to counteract the economic damage.