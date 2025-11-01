‘Settling-up charge’ being considered for wealthy leaving UK
- Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly considering a 20 per cent "settling-up charge" on business assets for wealthy Britons emigrating from the UK.
- The proposed "exit tax" aims to raise approximately £2bn and would bring Britain in line with most other G7 countries that already implement similar charges.
- This measure would prevent individuals from avoiding Capital Gains Tax on UK assets by selling them after relocating to a low-tax jurisdiction.
- Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick criticised the plan as "crazy" and "desperate," warning it could drive "wealth creators" out of the country.
- Economists have advised Ms Reeves that substantial tax increases are necessary to address a multi-billion pound deficit ahead of the upcoming Budget.