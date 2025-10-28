Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reeves rules out a return to austerity despite potential £20 billion funding gap

Rachel Reeves takes aim at Farage and Reform during Labour conference speech
  • Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, is preparing for a tough Budget next month, aiming to "defy" negative economic forecasts.
  • The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is expected to downgrade its productivity forecasts for the British economy, creating a funding gap of over £20 billion.
  • Reeves attributes Britain's weak productivity to austerity, Brexit, and the pandemic, stating her determination not to let past mistakes dictate the future.
  • She is widely anticipated to raise taxes in the upcoming Budget due to increased borrowing costs, persistent inflation, and sluggish growth.
  • Reeves has ruled out a return to austerity through significant spending cuts and also rejected higher borrowing, indicating tax increases are the "right, fair and necessary choices".
