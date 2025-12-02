Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Brexit blamed for ‘brain drain’ of highly skilled workers leaving UK

Starmer condemns 'Brexit template' as 'utterly reckless' during Lady Mayor's speech
  • The UK economy faces a worsening outlook due to a significant decline in working-age immigration, exacerbated by Brexit, according to experts.
  • Official figures reveal net migration to the UK plummeted by two-thirds to 204,000 in the year to June, marking the lowest level since 2021.
  • A 'brain drain' is evident as 90% of the 252,000 British nationals who emigrated during the same period were of working age.
  • Economists warn that sustained low net migration could force further downgrades to the UK's economic growth forecasts, with current government visa policies criticised as 'economic self-harm'.
  • Recruitment executives and medical professionals highlight an exodus of skilled workers, particularly in STEM and healthcare, driven by restrictive immigration rules, lack of opportunities, and poor wages.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in