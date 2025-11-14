Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Shock as raccoon spotted roaming around UK garden

Raccoon filmed in garden on the loose in Cornwall
  • A raccoon was sighted roaming freely in a garden in Gwennap, Cornwall, prompting an alert from RSPCA Cornwall.
  • Local zoos confirmed their raccoons were accounted for, suggesting the escaped animal might have been a pet.
  • The raccoon was subsequently located and secured in a nearby greenhouse on Thursday evening.
  • This incident marks the second exotic animal escape in Cornwall this month, following a flamingo's disappearance.
  • Frankie, a four-month-old flamingo that escaped from Paradise Park in St Ives on 2 November, was later identified in Tréflez, Brittany, France, with keepers deeming her return logistically unfeasible.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in