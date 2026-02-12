Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Popular shopping network in talks to file for bankruptcy

No final decision has be
No final decision has be (QVC/YouTube)
  • Home-shopping network QVC is reportedly considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as it discusses voluntarily restructuring its substantial debt.
  • The company, which owns QVC and HSN, has $6.6 billion in outstanding debt, including a credit facility maturing in October with $2.9 billion drawn.
  • Following the report, QVC's stock price plummeted by approximately two-thirds of its value by Wednesday's market close.
  • QVC faces challenges including a shrinking customer base, declining TV viewership, and the need to address tax liabilities, according to sources.
  • The potential bankruptcy follows hundreds of layoffs in early 2025, despite the company's efforts to pivot towards live-streaming and social media shopping, including a partnership with TikTok.
