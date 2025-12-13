Hiker saved from terrifying quicksand ordeal at US national park
- An experienced hiker, Austin Dirks, was rescued after becoming trapped in quicksand at Utah’s Arches National Park.
- Dirks, who has hiked thousands of miles, sank up to his knee while traversing a small canyon earlier this month.
- He was stuck for two hours in freezing -7C temperatures before alerting rescuers with a GPS satellite messenger.
- Rescuers located him using a drone and then employed a ladder, shovels, and vehicle traction boards for his extraction.
- The rescue operation ensured that the rescuers themselves did not become stuck in the quicksand.