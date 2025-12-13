Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hiker saved from terrifying quicksand ordeal at US national park

  • An experienced hiker, Austin Dirks, was rescued after becoming trapped in quicksand at Utah’s Arches National Park.
  • Dirks, who has hiked thousands of miles, sank up to his knee while traversing a small canyon earlier this month.
  • He was stuck for two hours in freezing -7C temperatures before alerting rescuers with a GPS satellite messenger.
  • Rescuers located him using a drone and then employed a ladder, shovels, and vehicle traction boards for his extraction.
  • The rescue operation ensured that the rescuers themselves did not become stuck in the quicksand.
