Hiker rescued from quicksand felt like he ‘stepped into concrete’
- A hiker, Austin Dirks, was rescued after becoming trapped in quicksand in Arches National Park, Utah, this past Sunday.
- Dirks, an experienced hiker, was exploring an area called Courthouse Wash when his leg broke through the ground, causing him to sink up to his knee.
- He used a GPS satellite messenger to alert authorities, leading to Grand County Search and Rescue locating him via drone footage.
- Rescuers used a ladder and traction board to extract Dirks, who was stuck for two hours in freezing temperatures.
- Dirks was freed unscathed, with incident commander John Marshall expressing initial disbelief at the quicksand report.