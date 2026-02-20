Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Asos ‘forever grateful’ to co-founder Quentin Griffiths after he dies in fall

Quentin Griffiths co-founded Asos in 2000
Quentin Griffiths co-founded Asos in 2000 (Getty)
  • Asos co-founder Quentin Griffiths died after falling from a building in Thailand.
  • Mr Griffiths, 58, reportedly plunged from an 18-foot complex in Pattaya, a seaside city south of Bangkok, on 9 February.
  • Asos paid tribute to Mr Griffiths, stating he played an important role in the company's earliest days and they are "forever grateful for his contribution".
  • The online fashion retailer expressed its sadness and extended thoughts to his family and friends.
  • Mr Griffiths co-founded Asos in 2000, establishing it as a site for fashion aficionados seeking discounted clothing.

