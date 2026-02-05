Queen Maxima joins Dutch army as a reservist
- Queen Máxima of the Netherlands has started training to become a reserve member of the Dutch army, following in the footsteps of her daughter, Crown Princess Amalia.
- Her decision to enlist is motivated by increasing concerns over peace and security in Europe, with the Ministry of Defence emphasising that the security of the Netherlands can no longer be taken for granted.
- Upon successful completion of her training, which encompasses physical resilience, self-defence, and marksmanship, Queen Máxima will be awarded the rank of lieutenant-colonel.
- The Netherlands plans to expand its military personnel to 122,000 and introduce a 'freedom contribution' to help fund the growing defence budget.
- Across Europe, countries such as Germany, France, Denmark, and Belgium are also actively enhancing military recruitment and defence capabilities in response to the conflict in Ukraine and wider security threats.
