Watch Queen Camilla serve jacket potatoes to guests

Queen 'a natural' at serving jacket potatoes
  • Queen Camilla surprised guests by serving jacket potatoes alongside TikTok star Spudman at a Clarence House reception.
  • The event celebrated Meals on Wheels Week and saw Camilla join celebrities Gaby Roslin and Tom Read Wilson.
  • Camilla assisted Spudman, real name Ben Newman, in serving lunch from a Royal Voluntary Service food truck, even ordering a tuna mayonnaise potato for herself.
  • Spudman praised Camilla's natural ability, while Gaby Roslin described the experience as "possibly the strangest morning of my life".
  • Camilla was presented with an honorary membership of the National Association of Care Catering (NACC) for her longstanding support of their work.
