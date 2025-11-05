Watch Queen Camilla serve jacket potatoes to guests
- Queen Camilla surprised guests by serving jacket potatoes alongside TikTok star Spudman at a Clarence House reception.
- The event celebrated Meals on Wheels Week and saw Camilla join celebrities Gaby Roslin and Tom Read Wilson.
- Camilla assisted Spudman, real name Ben Newman, in serving lunch from a Royal Voluntary Service food truck, even ordering a tuna mayonnaise potato for herself.
- Spudman praised Camilla's natural ability, while Gaby Roslin described the experience as "possibly the strangest morning of my life".
- Camilla was presented with an honorary membership of the National Association of Care Catering (NACC) for her longstanding support of their work.