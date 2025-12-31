Queen recalls having to fight off attacker on train as a teen
- Queen Camilla has spoken for the first time about being indecently assaulted on a train as a teenager, an experience she described as leaving her "furious" and "angry".
- The attack occurred on a train to Paddington Station when she was 16 or 17, during which she fought back by hitting the man with her shoe heel before reporting him, leading to his arrest.
- She shared her personal story during a BBC Radio 4 Today programme discussion on domestic violence and sexual abuse, which was guest-edited by Baroness Theresa May.
- Her decision to speak out was prompted by hearing the tragic account of John Hunt, whose wife and two daughters were killed in a crossbow attack by a daughter’s ex-boyfriend.
- Camilla emphasised the importance of educating young boys early to teach them respect for women, aiming to prevent them from becoming perpetrators of abuse.