Queen ‘concerned’ Andrew row would impact on her work with abuse survivors
- King Charles has stripped Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of his Prince and Duke of York titles, effectively ending his public life.
- Reports suggest the decision was influenced by Queen Camilla's concerns that Andrew's association with Jeffrey Epstein was hindering her work with sex abuse victims.
- Buckingham Palace stated that Their Majesties' thoughts are with victims and survivors of abuse, with the King's decision driven by Andrew's "serious lapses of judgment".
- Andrew will vacate his Royal Lodge home and move to a privately funded property on the Sandringham estate, with Charles providing financial support.
- A YouGov poll indicated 79% public support for the King's action, though 58% felt the royal family had been too slow in addressing the controversy.