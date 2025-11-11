Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Girl, 3, who ate Kit Kat falls seriously ill after flight attendant ‘mocked worried mother’

Related: Passenger on Qatar Airways hit by turbulence describes how his clothes were ripped off
  • A three-year-old girl with a severe dairy allergy was hospitalised after a Qatar Airways flight attendant allegedly gave her a Kit Kat bar, despite repeated warnings from her mother.
  • The incident occurred on a flight from Washington Dulles to Doha, where the flight attendant reportedly mocked the mother's concerns as the child began experiencing anaphylaxis.
  • Upon landing in India, the child's condition worsened, leading to a two-day stay in intensive care for emergency treatment.
  • The child's mother, Swetha Neerukonda, has filed a $5 million lawsuit against Qatar Airways in a US federal court, alleging negligence and indifference from the cabin crew.
  • The lawsuit claims the airline failed in its duty of care, and Qatar Airways has not yet formally responded to the allegations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in