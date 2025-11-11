Girl, 3, who ate Kit Kat falls seriously ill after flight attendant ‘mocked worried mother’
- A three-year-old girl with a severe dairy allergy was hospitalised after a Qatar Airways flight attendant allegedly gave her a Kit Kat bar, despite repeated warnings from her mother.
- The incident occurred on a flight from Washington Dulles to Doha, where the flight attendant reportedly mocked the mother's concerns as the child began experiencing anaphylaxis.
- Upon landing in India, the child's condition worsened, leading to a two-day stay in intensive care for emergency treatment.
- The child's mother, Swetha Neerukonda, has filed a $5 million lawsuit against Qatar Airways in a US federal court, alleging negligence and indifference from the cabin crew.
- The lawsuit claims the airline failed in its duty of care, and Qatar Airways has not yet formally responded to the allegations.